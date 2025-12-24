City delivers hundreds of comfort items to local veterans through Veterans Comfort Drive

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett is coming together to make sure local veterans have what they need this Christmas. Through the Veterans Comfort Drive, the Department of Veterans Services, in partnership with the Council on Aging, rallied the community to collect thousands of essential and comfort items for those who have served our country.

On Thursday, December 18, the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea received over 2,500 donated items due to an overwhelming outpouring of generosity. From warm socks and blankets to everyday hygiene supplies, each item was given with the intention of providing comfort and dignity. Most importantly, it’s a reminder that our veterans are not forgotten.

“This incredible effort reflects the deep respect and gratitude Everett has for our veterans,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “The Veterans Comfort Drive shows what we can accomplish when city departments and the community come together to honor those who have served our country. We want to make sure each and every veteran feels valued and cared for.”

The drive collected an impressive range of items, including more than 700 pairs of socks, 400 razors, 250 toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste, along with blankets, clothing, and hundreds of household essentials such as tissues and towels.

Director of Veteran Services for the City of Everett, Erika Corbeli, emphasized the importance of the collaboration behind the drive. “This was truly a team effort,” Corbeli said. “We are grateful to the Council on Aging and everyone who donated. These items may seem small, but they make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of our veterans.”

The City of Everett remains committed to supporting veterans and honoring their service through ongoing programs and community partnerships.

For more information about veteran services in Everett, residents are encouraged to contact the City of Everett Department of Veterans Services at 617-394-2321.