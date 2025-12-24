Mayor DeMaria thanks contributors, city staff and Everett Police for community-wide holiday assistance efforts

Special to the Independent

Photos Courtesy of the City of Everett

Shown above, toys that were donated by the DiDomenico Foundation to the City of Everett’s Toy Drive.

Toys that were donated by Teamsters Local 25 to the Everett Police Department.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is recognizing and thanking the many individuals, organizations, City staff and members of the Everett Police Department (EPD) who helped support Everett families during the holiday season through a variety of community-wide assistance efforts.

For the past 18 years, the City of Everett has collected donations of unwrapped toys through its annual Holiday Assistance Program and Toy Drive to help Everett families in need experience a joyful holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the City was able to serve more than 220 families and over 450 children this year.

In addition to the City of Everett’s initiatives, EPD hosts its own holiday toy drives and giveaways each year to support local children and families. As part of those efforts, the department’s annual 25 Days of Gift Giveaways initiative allows officers to distribute toys directly to Everett children throughout the holiday season.

The following donors played a vital role in the success of the City’s Holiday Assistance Program and Toy Drive:

• DiDomenico Foundation

• Everett residents

• Ocean State Job Lot

• Schiavo Club

• Teamsters Local 25

Mayor DeMaria also expressed his appreciation to the City staff who worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure every eligible Everett family received assistance. Staff members coordinated applications, verified eligibility, organized and prepared donated items, contacted participating families and oversaw the distribution of toys.

“The holiday season truly brings out the best in Everett,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Between the City’s Holiday Assistance Program, the Everett Police Department’s toy drives and giveaways, and the generosity of so many individuals and organizations, hundreds of local families were supported this year. I am grateful to everyone who played a role in helping our residents enjoy the holidays.”