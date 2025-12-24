Mayor-Elect Robert Van Campen Announces Key Appointments to Incoming Administration

Special to the Independent

Mayor-Elect Robert Van Campen

Mayor-elect Robert Van Campen today announced his intention to appoint senior leaders to his incoming administration, naming Monica Lamboy as Chief Development Officer, and Robert Knox, Jr. as Executive Director of City Services.

“These appointments reflect my commitment to building a strong, experienced team focused on smart growth, infrastructure excellence, and delivering results for our residents,” said Mayor-elect Van Campen. “Monica Lamboy and Robert Knox each bring proven leadership, deep professional expertise, and a shared dedication to public service.”

As Chief Development Officer, Monica Lamboy will oversee economic development initiatives, strategic planning, business attraction and retention, and community redevelopment efforts. Lamboy holds an exemplary track record of fostering public-private partnerships and advancing projects that strengthen local economies while preserving community character.

“Monica’s vision and collaborative approach will be critical as we work to expand opportunity, support local businesses, and guide responsible development throughout our city,” Van Campen said.

Robert Knox, who will be appointed as Executive Director of City Services, will lead the city’s public works operations, including infrastructure maintenance, capital improvement projects, transportation, and essential services. Knox has over 30 years of experience in managing complex public works systems and ensuring efficient, safe, and reliable service delivery.

“Strong infrastructure is the foundation of a thriving city,” Van Campen said. “Robert Knox’s leadership and technical expertise will help ensure our streets, utilities, and public facilities meet the needs of today while preparing for the future.”

“These leaders share my belief in transparent government, fiscal responsibility, and putting residents first,” Mayor-elect Van Campen added. “I am confident they will serve our community with integrity and excellence.”