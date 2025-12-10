Resident Parking Sticker Program begins Jan. 2 with new changes

Special to the Independent

The Office of the Parking Clerk is pleased to announce the official start of the 2026 Resident Parking Sticker Program. Beginning Friday, January 2, vehicle owners must submit an application to obtain their 2026 resident parking sticker.

Please note stickers will no longer be automatically mailed to residents who have applied and received a sticker before. To receive a 2026 sticker, Everett residents must take action by one of the following methods:

• Apply online at epay.cityhallsystems.com.

• Call Constituent Services at 617-394-2270 or visit City Hall (484 Broadway), Room 13, for in-person assistance.

• Call City Hall Systems at 508-381-5455.

Please note that to be approved, the vehicle must be registered in Everett and in good standing. Stickers will not be issued for vehicles with overdue parking tickets or unpaid excise taxes.

If you receive an email indicating that your address is not recognized, the Collector’s Office will update the system and notify you once your address has been added so you may reapply online.

Resident stickers for 2026 must be obtained and displayed on the vehicle by March 1, 2026. As a courtesy, stickers will be free of charge from January 2 through February 28. A $10 fee per sticker will apply starting March 1.

Residents applying for a first-time sticker or those with new plates or vehicles must apply in person at City Hall, Room 13. Please bring your vehicle registration and proof of address (such as a driver’s license or current utility bill).

Beginning January 2, Lower Broadway residents must also visit City Hall, Room 13, to renew their Lower Broadway sticker and visitor placard. Please bring your registration and proof of address (driver’s license, utility bill or last year’s visitor placard).

Commercial Vehicles

Commercial vehicles must bring their registration to City Hall and pass an inspection to qualify for a residential sticker. The vehicle must weigh under 10,000 lbs. and have no more than four wheels. Box trucks are not eligible. The cost is $300 per sticker and limited to one per household.

Visitor Passes and Placards

Residents may obtain a 1-day visitor pass for $5 or up to four 10-day parking placards per plate for $25 each. To qualify, applicants must provide a valid registration and proof of Everett address (current utility bill or lease).

For assistance or questions about the program, contact:

• Constituent Services: 617-394-2270

• Parking Clerk’s Office: 617-394-2295 or 617-394-2275

• City Hall Systems (Sticker orders & status): 508-381-5455

For more information, please visit: cityofeverett.com/city-hall/departments/parking/residential-parking-stickers.