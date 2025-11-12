Achieving a Lifelong Dream, Holly Garcia is Admitted to the Mass. Bar

By Cary Shuman

Holly Garcia has aspired to be a lawyer since she was nine years old.

Garcia’s lifelong ambition was realized on October 27, 2025, when the 34-year-old Everett resident received her oath of admission to the Massachusetts Bar during a stirring and impressive ceremony at the John Adams Courthouse in Boston.

“It feels like a relief, something I’ve wanted since I was nine years old and it felt impossible,” said Garcia about the honor of officially becoming a member of the law profession. “Law school is hard, the bar exam is harder. I’m just happy to have made it through.”

Graduate of Mass.

School of Law

Garcia entered Massachusetts School of Law in August, 2018 and graduated with a J.D. degree in May, 2022. Part of her attendance was during the Covid-19 epidemic, which she said presented unique academic challenges with the remote learning process.

Garcia commuted to the school for night classes three times a week, balancing her positions in the Everett Public Schools and in the courts with her legal studies. She was an award-winning student, receiving the prestigious Dean’s Award for her service as president of the Student Bar Association and the Diversity Alliance. She also assisted in the law school’s food distribution program to needy families.

Credits ‘a very supportive mother’

Holly Garcia grew up in East Kingstown, N.H., before moving to Everett in sixth grade. She had 14 years of perfect attendance before graduating from Everett High School. She went on to receive an undergraduate degree in Justice Studies in 2013 and a master’s degree in Child and Adolescent Developmental Psychology in 2015 from Southern New Hampshire University.

She credits “a very supportive mother, [Debbie Garcia], for her motivation and encouragement throughout her life.

“During my parents’ divorce, I was introduced into the legal field, and it really piqued my interest in law,” recalled Garcia. “That’s why since I was nine, this is what I wanted to do. When my parents got divorced, my mother hired an attorney for me – it’s called a guardian ad litem – and he was there to do his own investigation to determine what were the best interests for me in visitation rights and matters like that. His decision is something for which I’m grateful, and that was for my mom to have full custody.”

Garcia intends to eventually pursue a legal career in family law and child welfare law, “because I want to help kids.”

Garcia gives back to the community through her work as the hockey cheerleading coach at Everett High School and a Girl Scout leader. She is also chairperson of the Everett Citizens Foundation.

Honored by her

council colleagues

Garcia’s achievement was recognized by her colleagues on the Everett City Council at the Oct. 27 meeting. Garcia is in her first term as Ward 4 councilor and was re-elected in the Nov. 4 municipal election.

Garcia delivered a speech after being introduced by Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen, who praised Holly for her resilience and dedication in pursuit of her professional goal. In fact, it was Van Campen, an attorney, who was Garcia’s mentor and an inspirational presence during the bar admission process.

“Standing here today as a newly licensed attorney feels both surreal and deeply humbling,” said Garcia. “This journey has taught me that dreams don’t come easy, but they are always worth chasing. There were moments of exhaustion, fear and uncertainty, but every late night and every sacrifice led to this moment.

“If there’s one message I want to share, it’s this: never let obstacles discourage you from chasing what you truly want. The road may be long, but every step you take, no matter how small, moves you closer to your purpose.

“Passing the bar wasn’t just my accomplishment. It was the result of countless prayers, encouragement and support from family, friends, mentors and everyone who believed in me. To all of you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. The biggest thank you goes out to my mom. She’s my number 1 fan and has been there with me every step of the way. We did it, concluded Garcia.”

Yes, you did.