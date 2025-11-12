News in Brief

Everett to Host Community Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 24

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett, in collaboration with the Everett Fire Department, Everett Firefighters Union Local 143, Everett Police Department, Everett Police Superior Officers Union, Fraternal Order of Police Everett, MA Lodge 40 and Zion Church Ministries, will host the Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.).

Continuing this wonderful tradition started by MassBadge, this special event brings residents, families and first responders together to share a free Thanksgiving meal and celebrate the spirit of community and gratitude. All are invited to enjoy delicious food, friendly company and a warm holiday atmosphere as we give thanks alongside our neighbors and the men and women who serve our city.

“Thanksgiving is about coming together and showing gratitude for one another,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Our Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a chance for everyone in Everett to connect, share a meal and celebrate what makes our city so special.”

No registration is required and all are welc ome to attend. For more information, please call Constituent Services at 617-394-2270.