City of Everett Dedicates Bench in Honor of Dr. Peter Masucci

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, alongside friends and family members, gathered at the 9/11 Memorial Park in front of the Parlin Memorial Library to dedicate a bench in honor of the late Dr. Peter Masucci, a cherished member of the Everett community and longtime pediatrician.

Dr. Masucci devoted more than 45 years to caring for Everett’s children and families. Beginning his practice in 1978, he became the city’s first pediatrician and was quickly embraced as a trusted and compassionate figure in the community. Throughout his career, Dr. Masucci remained committed to keeping his practice in Everett, ensuring local families could continue to receive quality and personalized care close to home.

“Peter was the heart of this community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “He was more than a doctor, he was a friend, a neighbor and a guiding presence in the lives of so many. His kindness, humor and dedication to the children and families of Everett will never be forgotten.”

The newly dedicated bench serves as a lasting tribute to Dr. Masucci’s lifelong impact on generations of Everett residents. It stands as a place for reflection, gratitude and remembrance of a man whose compassion touched countless lives.

“Dr. Masucci will always be part of Everett’s story,” Mayor DeMaria added. “His legacy lives on in every child he cared for and every family he comforted.”