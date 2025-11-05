DiDomenico Speaks at Civic Engagement State House Event

As he has for many years now, Senator DiDomenico spoke with residents from across the state and shared his story of getting into politics and his policy priorities at the 90th Citizens’ Legislative Seminar (CLS) at the State House. This two-day seminar gives constituents a chance to come into the State House and learn how the legislature works. Topics covered include the history of the legislature, the legislative process and the state budget. The CLS culminates with a simulated legislative hearing and a simulated Senate session where participants are invited to debate and vote as Senators in the Senate Chamber.

If any constituents are interested in participating in the next Citizens’ Legislative Seminar, please reach out to Senator DiDomenico’s office at (617) 722-1650 or at [email protected].