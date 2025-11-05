News

Bench Dedication

by  •  • 0 Comments
Mayor Carlo DeMaria, alongside friends and family members, gathered at the 9/11 Memorial Park
in front of the Parlin Memorial Library to dedicate a bench in honor of the late Dr. Peter Masucci.
Shown (front row bench- left to right) are Colin Masucci, Karly Masucci Meyer, and Donna Masucci.
Back Row (left to right) Forrest Bell, Kimberly Masucci, Craig Sisson, Jennifer Masucci Sisson, Heather
Roman-Masucci, Peter Masucci III, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Stacy DeMaria, and Ashleigh Masucci.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *