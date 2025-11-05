News Bench Dedication by Independent Staff • November 5, 2025 • 0 Comments Mayor Carlo DeMaria, alongside friends and family members, gathered at the 9/11 Memorial Parkin front of the Parlin Memorial Library to dedicate a bench in honor of the late Dr. Peter Masucci.Shown (front row bench- left to right) are Colin Masucci, Karly Masucci Meyer, and Donna Masucci.Back Row (left to right) Forrest Bell, Kimberly Masucci, Craig Sisson, Jennifer Masucci Sisson, HeatherRoman-Masucci, Peter Masucci III, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Stacy DeMaria, and Ashleigh Masucci.