Van Campen Elected Mayor

By Cary Shuman

Mayor-elect Robert Van Campen seen at the polls early Tuesday

morning along with his wife, Lisa Van Campen.

Robert Van Campen was elected mayor of Everett Tuesday, defeating incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria by a margin of approximately 700 votes.

Supporters hold signs on Election Day outside the polling place at

Parlin School.

Van Campen, the current Ward 5 councilor, displayed strength at the polls across the city, finishing ahead of the mayor in 18 of the 20 precincts. Van Campen received 4,118 votes while DeMaria received 3,440 votes in unofficial results.

Van Campen told his supporters at his post-election party at the Village Bar and Grill, “When we began this campaign, we said that this community was hungry for change, the type of change that improves everyone’s life in this community, not just the select few. Well, change has arrived in Everett tonight. And the people of Everett have decided to write a new chapter. And while I may hold the pen to write that chapter, that story by everyone in this room tonight, by everyone at home tonight, who participated, including those didn’t vote for me, because I’m their mayor, too.”

In the councilor-at-large race, Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith topped the ticket in the field of nine candidates. Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, and Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers were also elected to positions on the Council.

Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon finished in sixth place, followed by Tina Marie Oliveri, Jean Marc Daniel, and Matthew Costello.

