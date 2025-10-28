News City Council Honors Holly Garcia on her Admission to the Mass. Bar by Independent Staff • October 28, 2025 • 0 Comments The Everett City Council presented a special citation to Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia, who received her oath of admission to the Massachusetts Bar Monday, Oct. 27 at the John Adams Courthouse, Boston. Pictured at the citation presentation ceremony Monday night in the Council Chambers, from left, are Legislative Aide Nicholas Saia, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon, Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith, Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese, Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro, Debbie Garcia, honoree, Attorney-at-Law Holly Garcia, Skylar Brown, Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, Council President Stephanie Martins, Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen, Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio, and City Clerk Sergio Cornelio.