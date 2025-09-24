Mayor DeMaria Cuts Ribbon to Welcome The Artemas to Everett

New development transforms old industrial parcel into housing, retail and green space

Special to the Independent

The new Artemas site.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria joined community leaders, project partners and residents to celebrate the grand opening of The Artemas, a transformative redevelopment project that has turned once-industrial land into new housing, retail and green space for Everett.

The Artemas sits on multiple parcels that previously contained industrial warehouses and highly-contaminated soil. Through redevelopment, the site has been transformed into a 396-unit residential building, including 60 deed-restricted affordable units that will help meet the City’s and the Commonwealth’s housing needs. The project also adds 1,500 square feet of retail space, creating new opportunities for local businesses to thrive.

Beyond housing and retail, the redevelopment prioritizes community and environmental health. Large areas of publicly-accessible open space have been created, replacing a site that was once a hard surface that couldn’t absorb water, and offering residents and visitors new green areas to enjoy.

“This project is another example of how we can take underutilized, contaminated land and turn it into something that benefits our entire community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The Artemas not only provides much-needed housing and retail, but it also makes our city greener, healthier and more welcoming.”

The Artemas represents a continued effort by the City of Everett to reimagine and revitalize its neighborhoods and green spaces, making them more sustainable and accessible for future generations.