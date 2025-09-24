Mayor DeMaria Announce Flu Clinic for Adults Ages 60 and Older

Residents are encouraged to stay protected this upcoming flu season

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett Health Department will host a flu clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street). This clinic is open to Everett residents ages 60 and older.

The clinic will provide both the high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older and the standard flu vaccine for residents under 65. No appointment is needed. Attendees should bring their health insurance or Medicare card and wear a short-sleeved shirt.

“Each flu season, it’s especially important for our older adult residents to be protected,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I encourage all of our older adult residents to take advantage of this opportunity to help remain healthy and safe.”

The seasonal vaccine protects against both the seasonal flu and the H1N1 strains. The high-dose flu vaccine is specifically designed for adults 65 and older because it helps boost antibody levels and reduce the risk of complications. To receive the high-dose vaccine, the individual must have no known allergies to eggs or the flu vaccine.

For more information, please contact the Public Health Nurse at 617-394-2314 or the Everett Health Department at 617-394-2255.