Councilor Stephanie Smith Endorses Robert Van Campen for Everett Mayor, Citing Commitment to Fiscal Accountability and Transparent Leadership

Special to the Independent

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith today officially endorsed Robert Van Campen in his campaign for Mayor of Everett, highlighting his steadfast commitment to fiscal accountability, transparent governance, and responsible stewardship of public resources.

“Rob Van Campen has consistently demonstrated a deep respect for the taxpayers of Everett,” said Councilor Smith. “He understands that every dollar spent by City Hall belongs to the people, and he’s made it clear that he will bring greater transparency, oversight, and fiscal discipline to the mayor’s office. That’s the kind of leadership Everett needs.”

Smith, a well-known advocate for open government and fiscal responsibility on the City Council, pointed to Van Campen’s track record of service and integrity, as well as his detailed plan to reform the city’s budgeting process, increase public access to financial information, and restore public trust.

“Everett residents deserve a mayor who will prioritize their needs—not political agendas—and make sure city government works for everyone,” she added. “Rob is the only candidate with the experience, independence, and vision to lead Everett forward responsibly.”

Van Campen welcomed the endorsement, calling Councilor Smith “a tireless advocate for transparency and community engagement.”

“I’m honored to have Councilor Smith’s support,” said Van Campen. “We share a belief that good government starts with honesty, transparency, and accountability. As mayor, I will ensure Everett’s budget reflects the priorities of its residents, and that every expenditure is made with care, clarity, and purpose.”

For more information about Robert Van Campen’s campaign, visit www.vancampenforeverett.com.