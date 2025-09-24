James A. Booker Announces his Candidacy for School Committee At Large

James A. Booker has announces his candidacy for School Committee At Large. The following is his statement:

Team Booker for School Committee At Large is ready to hit the campaign trail to win the support and trust of residents throughout the City of Everett. I, candidate James A. Booker, respectfully ask for your vote on Tuesday November 4, 2025! I have worked hard in the City of Everett to reach not only the voters, but also teachers and principals, parents, sanitary engineers, and crossing guards to more fully appreciate and understand the issues that must be addressed by the Everett School Committee. I have reviewed the minutes of every 2024-2025 School Committee meeting gaining a new and fresh perspective of what needs to be done to make the Everett School Committee more present, available, and supportive to the entire scholastic community. This includes significantly reducing the absentee rate of committee members from the current levels. I pledge to be a full-time attendee of the School Committee meetings, helping to ensure a high level of commitment to the following goals:

• Improve communication between School Committee, Professional Educators, Students, Parents and Community.

• Introduce and support Crisis Awareness and Harm Reduction in Emergency Situations

• Improve and Support Student Engagement

• Introduce and support Sensitivity Training for School Professionals

• Reevaluate supports for Special Needs and Diverse Students

• Reevaluate supports for Substance Use Prevention and Intervention

• Reevaluate and Support Student and School Safety

• Support Balanced Budget

If you have any thoughts you would like to share please contact Candidate James A. Booker at (617) 270-0479. Please vote James A. Booker for School Committee At Large. Promoting: Strong Education, Strong Commitment, Strong Results!