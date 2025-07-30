City Council will Hold Next Meeting on August 11

By Cary Shuman

The Everett City Council will hold its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 11 at the Council Chambers.

Council President Stephanie Martins expects a busy agenda, but she said that there are no “big-ticket items” before the Council.

“I have two motions, one for an update on the local businesses’ applications for ARPA funds and the other requesting additional information on the summer jobs program,” said Martins. “I know Councilor [Wayne] Matewsky has a few motions on various matters, including a change in flight paths to and from Logan Airport that will affect Everett, and Councilor [Robert] Van Campen has a request for a referendum on the construction of a new professional soccer stadium [that is being planned by the Kraft Group].

The Council usually meets twice a month on the second and fourth Mondays, but it schedules only one meeting during the summer. It is a common practice for city councils to cut back their meeting schedules in July and August. In fact, the Chelsea City Council has no regularly scheduled meeting until September.