Mayor DeMaria Announces Everett’s National Night Out Set for Aug. 5

An evening of fun, connection and community partnership at Glendale Park

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Police Department (EPD) will host the City’s annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Glendale Park (50 Elm Street).

This free, family-friendly event invites residents of all ages to come together with local first responders for an evening of food, games, activities and interactive demonstrations. Attendees will also have a chance to explore the tools and equipment used daily by police officers, firefighters and EMTs and to meet the people behind the uniforms who work every day to keep Everett safe.

“National Night Out is an important tradition that strengthens the bond between our community and the first responders who serve us,” said Mayor DeMaria. “It’s a chance for all of us to connect, have fun and continue building a strong, united Everett.”

The event is made possible through a partnership between EPD and several public safety agencies, including the Everett Fire Department (EFD), Cataldo Ambulance Service, Everett’s 9-1-1 Dispatchers, as well as the Everett Public Schools (EPS). Community organizations such as the Eliot Family Resource Center (EFRC) and Radius Recycling are also proud to be part of the event.

National Night Out is celebrated in communities across the country as a way to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It aims to foster meaningful connections and create safer, more welcoming places to live.