Additional Chapter 90 Resources Support Infrastructure Improvements in Everett, Chelsea, and Across the Commonwealth

Special to the Independent

The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a $1.2 billion transportation bond bill that makes historic investments in local infrastructure, climate-resilient projects, and public transportation. The legislation includes a one-year authorization of $300 million for the Chapter 90 Program, a 50 percent increase over previous funding levels, to support municipal road and bridge repairs.

In addition to the Chapter 90 increase, the bill allocates $885 million for three major programs that will address aging infrastructure, improve safety, and reduce congestion across the Commonwealth.

“Reliable infrastructure is the foundation of opportunity for every community,” said Representative Judith Garcia. “In my district, in gateway cities like Chelsea and Everett, where local crews are already hard at work repairing aging roads, bridges, and culverts, this funding will provide additional resources to support and speed up these critical improvements, making a real difference in people’s daily lives.”

The legislation authorizes $1.2 billion in bonding for the Chapter 90 Program and additional programs to tackle critical transportation needs, including:

• $200 million distributed to all municipalities under the standard Chapter 90 formula.

• $100 million distributed based solely on road mileage.

• $500 million for the Lifecycle Asset Management Program (LAMP), which repairs non-federally aided roads and bridges in the worst condition.

• $200 million for a culvert and small bridge repair program to help municipalities replace or repair aging local bridges under 20 feet.

• $185 million for congestion mitigation projects, including shared-use paths, intersection upgrades, grade crossing improvements, and sidewalks.

“I’m grateful to work alongside the Everett delegation and my colleagues on Beacon Hill to help bring these investments home. As Chelsea’s only State Representative, it’s an honor to support both Chelsea and Everett in securing the resources needed to keep improving our communities. With this boost to Chapter 90 funding and expanded support for local road and bridge repairs, we’re giving our cities the tools to make lasting infrastructure improvements and create safer streets for everyone.” The bill passed the House of Representatives unanimously, 156-0, and now moves to the Senate for consideration.