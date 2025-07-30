Everett Police Officer to Ride in Pan-Mass Challenge this Weekend in Memory of Fellow Officer’s Daughter

Detective Stephen Ramunno honors Ella O’Donnell, who passed away from brain cancer

Special to the Independent

This weekend, Everett Police Detective Stephen Ramunno will once again take part in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), riding in honor of Ella O’Donnell, who tragically passed away from brain cancer in 2017. Ella was the daughter of Everett Police Sergeant Dennis O’Donnell.

This marks Detective Ramunno’s second time participating in the annual bike-a-thon that raises millions for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The iconic event brings together thousands of riders and volunteers from 43 states and 12 countries in a shared mission: to help cure cancer.

Although Ella was from Peabody, her courageous spirit touched the hearts of many beyond her hometown. During her battle with cancer, the Everett community, police officers, city staff and residents rallied around her and her family, forming what came to be known as “Ella’s Army.”

The phrase became a powerful symbol of the love and support she inspired.

Ella’s legacy lives on through events like the Strike Out Cancer tournament, organized by Everett Charity Softball. Thanks to the generosity of donors and organizations like this, Detective Ramunno exceeded his fundraising goal of $6,000. Recently, Strike Out Cancer representatives Peter Sikora and Kimberly Nicolo presented a $1,000 donation to support his ride.

Mayor DeMaria praised Detective Ramunno for his dedication to both Ella’s legacy and the broader cause. “I applaud Detective Ramunno for honoring Ella’s memory through the Pan-Mass Challenge,” Mayor DeMaria said. “His ride is a moving tribute to her legacy and a reminder of the Everett community’s strength and heart.” The Pan-Mass challenge takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. For more information, including route details, please visit www.pmc.org.