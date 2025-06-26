Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

The Everett Public Libraries will be closed Friday, July 4th in celebration of Independence Day.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, June 30th at 6pm. 18+. Susan Orlean’s The Library Book examines the aftermath of the April 28th 1986, fire in the Los Angeles Public Library. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected] for more information!

Podcasting Course, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, July 1st from 3-4:30pm. This multi-week course will not only teach you about the art of podcasting and its history, but how to create your own! Recommended for ages 12-16. Registration is required for this program and signing up secures your spot for all 7 weeks of the course. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, May 26th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 2nd at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday July 2nd at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Shute Adult and Teens

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, July 1st at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library! We’ve got sketchbooks (first come, first served), creative prompts, still life setups, and a room full of fellow sketch artists. For ages 14-18. No registration is required. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Story to Screen Club Shute Meeting Room. Monday, June 30 at 2:30 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch movies that were once stories on the page. Can you answer the question: what was better, the book or the movie? Recommended for children 8 and up. This week’s movie is, “The Wild Robot,” based on the book by Peter Brown.

Book Talk: Summer Reading Edition Shute Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 10 AM. Have you been keeping up with your summer reading? Drop in to share your opinions, get recommendations, and find out what everyone else has been reading (and doing) during summer break! *Registration is not required. *Open to children of all ages. *Parents and guardians are welcome to join in, or have their own book discussion.

Tune In: Music Class at the Library! Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday, July 2nd from 2-3:30PM. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a fun and interactive music class where you’ll learn to read music and sing! Recommended for ages 10-14. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?