Local Students in the News

Hickey-Schultz named toDean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Rebecca Hickey-Schultz of Everett has been named to its Spring 2025 Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

About the University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island is a diverse and dynamic community whose members are connected by a common quest for knowledge. As a global education leader and the state of Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI offers distinctive opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. Founded in 1892, URI now enrolls more than 18,000 students and offers more than 200 degree programs across nine schools and colleges. As a land- and sea-grant institution, URI is a key driver of economic development in Rhode Island and contributes significantly to the health and vitality of the state, the New England region, and the nation.

Everett’s Mimi Le Graduates From College of the Holy Cross

Mimi Le of Everett received a bachelor of arts degree from College of the Holy Cross.

Le is among 733 bachelor of arts degree recipients Holy Cross celebrated at its 179th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 23 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Dr. Linda LeMura, president of Le Moyne College and the first female layperson to be named president of a Jesuit institution of higher education in the United States delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2025 and received an honorary degree.

In her remarks, LeMura emphasized that the goal of a Jesuit-and specifically a Holy Cross-education is to unite two identities: the dreamer and the doer, following the example of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

“Graduates, my wish for you-today, and every day-is that you will hold tight to your skills and to your dreams,” said LeMura. “Treasure them both. Your dreams will inspire your work, and your work will inspire your dreams. Never let go of the whimsical, poetical, visionary dreamer that lives in each and every one of you.”

In addition to LeMura, Holy Cross also awarded an honorary degree to Sister Barbara Rogers, RSCJ, a longtime leader of the Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart.

About Holy Cross:

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,200 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Lasell University Students Named to Spring 2025 Dean’s List

The Spring 2025 Dean’s List at Laser includes students who have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student in that semester and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Jeniush Karki of Everett

Giovanni Salvador of Everett

Leah Figueiredo of Everett

Domenic Catino of Everett

Regis Students Recognized for Academic Excellence on Dean’s List

Regis announces those students who met academic requirements to be named to the university’s spring 2025 Dean’s List, in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Regis students must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher; first-year students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

“The Dean’s List recognizes students who demonstrated dedication to their degree program in the spring semester,” said Dr. Mary Erina Driscoll, PhD, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Throughout a student’s academic journey, the Regis curriculum challenges students to ask insightful questions in their pursuit of the truth. The university community congratulates those students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester.”

Founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph nearly a century ago, Regis challenges, inspires, and supports students who are driven by passion, purpose, and a pursuit to positively impact the world within a learning community that embraces inclusivity and innovation and builds strong character, confidence, and careers.

Regis congratulates the following students named to the spring 2025 Dean’s List:

Jose Martinez Zepeda of Everett

Danay Portillo Granados of Everett

Krysonia Tavares of Everett

Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston nearly a century ago. With over 2,700 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. In line with Regis’ mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor’s completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university’s 18 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Regis challenges, inspires, and supports students who are driven by passion, purpose, and a pursuit to positively impact the world within a learning community that embraces inclusivity and innovation and builds strong character, confidence, and careers.