Everett Hosts First Annual Recovery Dodgeball Tournament

On Saturday, June 14, The City of Everett recently hosted the First Annual Recovery Dodgeball Tournament at the Everett Recreation Center.

This event was made possible through a partnership between the City of Everett’s Youth Development and Enrichment Department (YDE) and The Gavin Foundation – Devine Recovery Center. Local recovery organizations joined together to share valuable resources and offer support to those who need it, all while enjoying a day of friendly competition, great food, and meaningful connections.

“Events like this are so important. They help raise awareness of the recovery resources available right here in our community and show that no one is alone,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Thank you to everyone who helped organize this incredible day. I’m looking forward to seeing this tradition grow.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance misuse, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Assistant Director of Youth Substance Use Prevention Eric Mazzeo at [email protected].