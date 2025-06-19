Robert Van Campen Launches Campaign for Mayor of Everett

Pledges to bring change and leadership that puts the people of Everett first

Special to the Independent

City Clerk Sergio Cornelio (left) gives a packet of nomination papers for the 2025 election to Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen who has launched his campaign for mayor. Also pictured are Mr. Van Campen’s wife, Lisa Van Campen, and their son, John Van Campen.

“The city is hungry for change.” That was the message from Everett City Councilor Robert Van Campen, who officially launched his campaign for Mayor of Everett today.

Van Campen pulled nomination papers today to officially launch his campaign, which will focus on restoring public trust, improving public education, ensuring responsible development, and building a city government that works for all Everett residents.

“This is about change. Change in leadership, change in direction, and change in how we operate as a government,” Van Campen said. “Everett residents deserve honest, transparent leadership that works for them and solves real problems like school overcrowding, housing affordability, and neighborhood quality of life. It is time to move Everett forward.”

Van Campen moved to Everett at 17 and has spent his adult life in the city. He has raised a family here, served his neighbors, and fought for good government. The son of a military veteran and a working-class family, he watched his parents achieve their American Dream when they bought their first home here in Everett. Today, that dream is out of reach for too many families. As mayor, he said, he will work to make that dream more possible again for working families across the city.

Van Campen has served on Everett’s Common Council, Board of Aldermen, and currently represents Ward 5 on the City Council. A municipal and labor attorney, he recently led the City Council’s call for state action to recoup $180,000 in improper longevity payments made to the current mayor.

“That scandal did not just expose one incident. It brought to the surface deeper problems in our government,” Van Campen said. “A lack of transparency, a lack of accountability, and too often a lack of honesty in how our city operates. It is time for Everett to turn the page and bring the focus back to the people.”

Van Campen said his campaign will prioritize community engagement and ensure that Everett residents have a voice in shaping the city’s future.

“Ultimately, the people of Everett are the ones whose voices should take priority,” he said. “We need leadership that will listen, act with integrity, and move this city forward.”

Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers for the 2025 election:

MAYOR

Carlo DeMaria, Jr.

Peter Pietrantonio

Robert J. VanCampen

COUNCIL AT LARGE

Katy L. Rogers

Wayne A. Matewsky

Michael K. Marchese

John F. Hanlon

Stephanie V. Smith

Matthew L. Costello

Darren Costa

Guerline Alcy Jabouin

Millie J. Cardello

Janene Star Johnson

Angelmarie A. DiNunzio

COUNCIL WARD 1

Peter A. Napolitano

Michele Capone

COUNCIL WARD 2

Balwinder Singh Gill

Stephanie N. Martins

COUNCIL WARD 3

Anthny N. DiPierro

Maria R. Bussell

Janene Star Johnson

COUNCIL WARD 4

Holly Garcia

COUNCIL WARD 5

Vivian Nguyen

COUNCIL WARD 6

Alfred John Lattanzi

Peter Pietrantonio

SCHOOL COM.

AT LARGE

Samantha M. Hurley

James A. Booker

Joseph A. LaMonica

Kristin N. Bairos

Darren Costa

Millie J. Cardello

SCHOOL COM. WARD 1

Margaret A. Cornelio

SCHOOL COM. WARD 2

Jason Marcus

Joanna Michelle Garren

SCHOOL COM. WARD 3

Jeanne M. Cristiano

Leonard Henry Jordan

SCHOOL COM. WARD 4

Robin M. Babcock

SCHOOL COM. WARD 5

Marcony Almeida Barros

SCHOOL COM. WARD 6

Joseph A. D’Onofrio

Thomas E. Abruzzese