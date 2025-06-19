Success is in Store

Everett native Lenny Parsons opens Crimson Liquors in his former neighborhood

By Cary Shuman

Lenny Parsons is pictured inside his new store, Crimson Liquors, with his wife, Kristin, and their children, Matt Costello, Isabella Parsons, and Abigail Parsons.

Lenny Parsons had worked for Budweiser in distribution for the last 25 years, so he had a closeup look at the operation of liquor stores throughout the area.

Crimson Liquors owner Lenny Parsons is pictured in front of his new store on Ferry Street.

“I saw people being successful at it, and it was something that I felt I would be able to do,” said Parsons.

Parsons, 53, vigorously pursued his goal of owning a liquor store, and that dream became a reality in April when he opened Crimson Liquors at 358 Ferry St.

“It was a working process for three years,” said Parsons. “I’d like to thank Rep. Joe McGonagle, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and former councilor Al Lattanzi for helping me open up a store in the neighborhood I grew up in.”

Parsons grew up around the corner from the store, living in an apartment building on Ferry Street owned by his father, Lenny Senibaldi. Lenny’s mother, Shirley Parsons, 78, lives in the senior residence complex across from the former Pope John XXIII High school.

Low prices, excellent

customer service

Lenny Parsons said business has been brisk since the opening of Crimson Liquors.

“We make our prices as affordable as possible for customers,” said Parsons. “I renovated the store, so everything is new – the floors, the walls, the counter space. This space used to be two stores, a tattoo parlor and a used clothing store, and we’ve transformed it into one spacious, clean store.”

Parsons holds a full liquor license that allows him to offer all the items that larger stores offer.

“I’m excited about the future of the store,” said Parsons. “Because this is a brand- new store, I started with zero customers, but each week we’ve grown our business. People love the prices. We’ve been advertising in the newspaper, and that’s helped get the word out a lot.”

Parsons said he will be holding an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in the summer.

Always a huge supporter of youth sports in the city, Parsons intends to donate to local organizations.

“My main goal with this store is to make enough money so I can support Everett Little League and Crimson Tide Pop Warner and other local organizations and give a scholarship each year to an Everett High student-athlete,” said Parsons. “Anything the kids of Everett need, I want to help, but I just have to get to the point where I’m able to help first.”

Coaching his children’s teams

As youths in sports-minded Everett, Parsons and his friends were frequent visitor to Glendale Park whether they enjoyed tackle football and baseball. Parsons set the standard for athletics excellence in his family while participating in Pop Warner football, Everett Little League Baseball, and Everett Rec (Rats) basketball. Lenny was a 12-year-old All-Star pitcher and centerfielder on Al Poste and Lou Poste’s 21-0 Giants team, which is the only team in ELL history to go undefeated.

“I remember [legendary EHS softball coach] Stacy Poste coming up from the Minors and playing for the Giants,” said Parsons. “You could clearly see her athletic potential. She was a really good player competing against all the boys.”

Parsons also excelled for Everett Huskies Pop Warner teams, helping to lead his teams to two GBL championships.

A 1990 Everett High graduate, Parsons played sports for the Crimson Tide with such fellow standouts as Rick Farnell, John “Bubba” Sagarino, and Sabatino Guerriero. Parsons also began working at Fenway Park as a porter for concession stands during his high school years.

Parsons had already begun coaching Everett Rec basketball as a teenager. He later became an assistant on John DiBiaso’s Everett High football staff for eight seasons, including those years when his son, Matt Costello, was a superstar wide receiver for the state champion Crimson Tide, earning ESPN Mr. Boston Football and Gatorade Player of the Year honors as the top player in the state. Parsons gave up coaching when his son began his football career at Princeton University.

“My wife [Kristin] and I wanted to be able to attend all of Matt’s college games,” related Lenny.

Parsons is currently in his second year as the head coach of the varsity softball team at Malden Catholic where his daughter, Isabella Parsons, is entering her freshman year as a righthanded strikeout artist for the Lancers. Isabella played five seasons in the Everett Girls Softball League, the last two on undefeated championship teams. His daughter, Abigail Parsons, a sixth grader, is also a rising athlete, especially in softball where she currently plays for the AAU Rip City team.

Part of a well-known family that spans four generations in Everett, Lenny Parsons believes his work ethic, coaching, and parental experiences set the foundation well for his new venture as owner of Crimson Liquors.