Obituaries 06-11-2025

Joseph “Jay” Andreotti

Retired Everett Firefighter

Joseph A. “Jay” Andreotti of Everett entered into eternal rest unexpectedly, on Wednesday, June 4 after being stricken at home. He was 92 years old; 15 days shy of his 93rd birthday.

He was a firefighter for the City of Everett, retiring after 36 years of service. Jay was also a skilled carpenter, making furniture for both inside and outside of houses. He was just a talented man. Jay served honorably with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Jay was the dear son of the late Rocco and Josephine (Bonuso) Andreotti; the beloved husband of Dolores M. (Laezza) Andreotti for over 66 years; the dear and devoted father of Rocco Andreotti and his wife, Cindy of Everett, Carole Andreotti and Marc Baldwin of Everett and Paul Andreotti and his wife, Lisa of Medford; loving grandfather of Chantal Ragucci, Christina Nasman and her husband, Benjamin, Ashley Andreotti, Cara Andreotti, Joshua Baldwin and Ava Andreotti; and loving great-grandfather of Clark Joseph Morrison and Viviana Nasman.

Relatives and friends attended Jay’s visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett, Sunday, June 8 and his funeral was held from the funeral home on Monday, June 9 followed bya Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church., 38 Oakes St., Everet. Burial with U.S. Army Military Honors was in the family lot at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Contributions in Jay’s memory to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 would be sincerely appreciated.

Marie Mulry

Retired GE Secretary

Marie A. Mulry of Everett entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 8, 2025 in the Life Care Center of Stoneham after being in failing health. She was 92 years old.

Born in Everett, Marie was a lifelong Everett resident. She worked as a secretary for General Electric Company.

Marie was the daughter of the late Charles Sachetta and Anna Pensavalli; the beloved wife of the late Richard Francis Mulry; the dear and devoted mother of Nancy A. Murphy and her husband, John of Everett and Richard J. Mulry and his wife, Carolee of Malden; the devoted twin sister of Anna Raso of Everett and sister of James Sachetta of Everett and the late Charles Sachetta, Dominic Sachetta, Gaspar Sachetta, Frank Sachetta, Gus Sachetta, Salvatore Sachetta, Catherine Sforza and Angela Monsini; the loving grandmother of Karen Uga and Michael Daly and loving great-grandmother of Brianna Uga, John Uga, Samantha Uga and Alex Uga.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett on Friday, June 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. Marie’s funeral service will be in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 320 Nevada St., Newton, MA 02460, would be sincerely appreciated

Parking with attendants on duty.