EHS Roundup

EHS trio named to GBL all-star team

Three members of the Everett High softball team, Peyton Warren, Alexa Uga, and Ashley Seward, have been named to the 2025 Greater Boston League (GBL) all-star team as selected by the GBL coaches: All three will be playing in the Agganis Game on June 22 at 12:00.

The selection of all-stars marks the official conclusion of the 2025 season for coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo and her crew, who compiled an overall record of 15-5 during the regular season and finished in second place in the GBL with a mark of 11-3.

Although their season ended with a loss to GBL archrival Medford in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament, Poste-Schiavo said her team has much to be proud of.

“Medford’s pitching was on and so were their bats,” said Poste-Schiavo. “Our only hits came from Arianna Osorio-Bonilla, Olivia Dresser, and Graziella Foster, and we did get every senior in for their last game in the program.”

However, the veteran EHS mentor reflected on the many positives of the 2025 campaign. “From the very first pitch to the final out, this team showcased incredible heart, hustle, and growth,” said Poste-Schiavo. “We opened the season with a winning streak that set the tone early with our pitching and hitting.

“One of our greatest strengths this season was our lineup depth, with multiple players stepping up in clutch moments and behind them was a solid defense and reliable pitching. Our efforts throughout the season secured a playoff berth, where we unfortunately fell short to GBL rival Medford,” Poste-Schiavo added.

“Next year, we will be returning with a solid core of experienced players, but we will also need to fill four key spots,” Poste-Schiavo continued. “Many of our seniors were key players in GBL championships in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and that legacy continued to shape their leadership in 2025.

“Their camaraderie, both on and off the field, was a driving force behind our success,” said Poste-Schiavo. “The new members found their stride and our seasoned veterans led with confidence. This group exemplified teamwork and resilience. Every player brought something unique to the diamond, and their shared love for the game made this team truly special.”

Poste-Schiavo also acknowledged the contribution of assistant coach Jen Nigro, who is departing after being an integral part of the EHS softball program for a dozen years.

“A heartfelt ‘farewell’ goes to assistant coach Jen Nigro, who is stepping down after 12 dedicated years on varsity,” said Poste-Schiavo. “Jen’s impact on this program, our athletes, and myself has been immeasurable. She will be deeply missed, and her legacy will remain a part of this team’s foundation.”

The members of the senior class, who have contributed immensely to the team’s success over the past four seasons, offered in their own words what being a member of the team has meant to them.

Talyciah Arrington – Loyola University (Criminology and Justice): “Softball has been a significant part of my life for many years, and I know it will always hold a special place in my heart. Even if I am not playing in the future, the memories and lessons I’ve gained from the sport will remain with me forever.”

Kassidy Rivera – Undecided (Nursing): “Softball is not just a sport, you create a bond that forms friendships that feel like family. It is something where you can relieve stress and just feel free within the sport. Coaches feel like another mom and they are always there to support you and help you have the confidence you deserve.”

Mia Oliva – Salem State (Early Childhood Education): “Softball has been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. My dad started teaching me when I was three years old, and it quickly became something we shared and worked on together. Over the years, it has taught me a lot: how to be disciplined, how to stay motivated, and how to handle both wins and losses. It is not just a sport to me; it’s something that has helped me grow and stay connected to the person who first introduced me to it. I am very grateful to have such a small thing in my life mean so much.”

Captain Ashley Seward – UMass Amherst (Public Health Science): “Softball has been such a huge part of my high school experience. It is where I found some of my closest friends, learned to be a leader, and grew into the person I am today. I’ll always be grateful for the memories and the people this sport brought into my life. Shoutout to Coach Schiavo and Coach Nigro — we love you guys.”

Alexa Uga – Endicott College (Business Management): “Softball has not been just a game to me. It’s where I found my strength, my second family, and my motivation to never give up and work through challenges.”

Luiza Velev – Boston University (Business Management): “Softball has been such a big part of my life. I am forever grateful for all my coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout the years.”

Peyton Warren – Salem State (Exercise and Health Science): “Thank you to the administration, athletic department, coaches Jen Nigro, Danielle Nadeua and Bridget Cifuni, families, and fans for the incredible support all season long.”

Other members of the class of 2025 include Emma Salvi – Endicott College (Educational Studies) and Jayla Davila – Undecided (Business).

The statistical leaders for the Lady Crimson Tide this past season were as follows:

Alexa Uga – Batting Avg: .616 | SLG%: 1.11 | RBIs: 30

Olivia Dresser – Batting Avg: .556 | SLG%: 1.765 | RBIs: 14

Graziella Foster – Batting Avg: .452 | SLG%: .532 | RBIs: 12

Mia Allen – Batting Avg: .440 | SLG%: .700 | RBIs: 12

Ashley Seward – Batting Avg: .400 | SLG%: .617 | RBIs: 7

Pitching:

Peyton Warren – 10-6 Record | 81 Strikeouts | ERA: 7.9

Mia Allen – 5-0 Record | 46 Strikeouts | ERA: 4.82