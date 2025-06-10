News in Brief

Hydrant Flushing Throughout the City Extended Through June 27

The City of Everett’s Water Department will continue flushing water mains throughout the city through Friday, June 27, 2025. Hydrant flushing will be performed weekly, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment buildup in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves. Hydrant flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water caused by small particles that dislodge during the flushing, as well as a temporary reduction in pressure.

Discolored water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain laundry, especially white materials. Therefore, please avoid doing laundry during the noted flushing period. Before washing clothes, including times after the hours stated in this notice, please check the cold water for possible discoloration. If the water is discolored, let the cold water run for a few minutes until the water becomes clear. If it does not clear at that time, try again later.

Unfortunately, the City cannot fully guarantee the safety of doing laundry or the possibility of discoloration even during the evenings and other times of the day as the water system has been disturbed. Therefore, please check the water carefully before doing laundry and inspect the laundry before drying it.

The Water Department appreciates the patience of residents as the City works to continue to improve the quality of the drinking water. For more information, please call the Water Department at 617-394-2327.

City of Everett to Host Juneteenth Celebration Event

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the Juneteenth Celebration event on Thursday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Baldwin Avenue Park (14-16 Baldwin Avenue).

All are welcome to unite in celebration of Juneteenth with live music, food, and activities to partake in. The event will feature live performances by DJ Troy, Janey David, Big Redd’s House, Rey Royale, and The Brothers Walk to create an unforgettable day of music and unity.

The City will be joining in celebrations across the country by hosting this free event for the community to come together and participate in. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/juneteenth-celebration-2025.