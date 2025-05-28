Obituaries 05-28-2025

Mary Brodie

Loving and caring mother and grandmother

Mary M. (Erickson) Brodie of Everett entered into eternal rest in the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody after being in failing health. She celebrated her 96th birthday just two days prior. Mary was born in Blackstone, Massachusetts and lived in Everett for most of her life. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, always being there to help her family whenever and anyway she was able.

Mary was the dear daughter of the late Walter J. and Martha (Creighton) Erickson; the beloved wife of the late Walter S. Brodie; the dear and devoted mother of Christine DeAngelis and her husband, Richard of Peabody and Gail Sabella and her husband, Alfred of Alton Bay, NH; the dear sister of the late Walter Erickson and John Erickson; the loving Nana of Stephen Sabella and his wife, Kacie, Nicholas Sabella, Michael Sabella, Lauren Hinchion and her husband, Daniel, Brian DeAngelis, and Great-Nana of Olivia Hinchion, Madison Hinchion, James Hinchion, Brody Sabella and Nico Sabella. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary’s visitation in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett, Monday, June 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow in St. Anthony’s Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett at 10 a.m.

Entombment at the Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 38 Chauncy St., Ste. 700, Boston, MA 02111 (cancer.org) would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty.