Candidates Pull Papers for Everett’s 2025 Municipal Election

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers walked into the City Clerk’s office at City Hall last Thursday, May 15, exactly at 8 a.m. Rogers affixed her signature to the official list for nomination papers and thus began the 2025 municipal election process.

Rogers, who collected 325 signatures over the weekend to be certified as a candidate, said, “I’m committed to continued accessibility to residents, and I am looking forward to meeting new people this election cycle. My focus remains on my dedication to Everett.”

Minutes later, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky entered the office, informing City Clerk Sergio Cornelio that he would be pulling nomination papers for the councilor-at-large race.

“I’m looking forward to running citywide again,” said Matewsky.

Peter A. Napolitano also showed up on the first day nomination papers became available. Napolitano, who previously served 17 years on the City Council including as council president, will be running for the Ward 1 seat currently held by Matewsky.

“I’ve lived in Ward 1 my whole life, almost 68 years,” said Napolitano. “I’m retiring from full time at City Hall (as assistant city clerk). I’ve spent so much time on the City Council and had such an impact on the city over the years, I want to finish my political career serving the people of Everett in another capacity.”

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro pulled his nomination papers for the 2025 election.

“I’m excited to seek re-election as Ward Three’s City Councilor,” said DiPierro. “Over the years, we’ve built the relationships necessary to ensure Ward Three gets the very best from city government. Our team is looking forward to hitting the campaign trail to hear our residents’ concerns, hopes, and dreams for Everett’s future, and I hope to remain as Ward Three’s voice of reason on the City Council.”

Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese also arrived within the first hour to obtain his nomination papers. Marchese said his first term in office was in 1996.

“I’ve served with four mayors (John McCarthy, David Ragucci, John Hanlon and Carlo DeMaria),” said Marchese. “I’m hoping to continue my service on the Council.”

Marchese will certainly bring his competitiveness as a high-level college football player into what shapes as an exciting councilor-at-large, with Matewsky’s entry and possibly that of former Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa. Marchese was a star linebacker, football captain, and NFL prospect in the Division 1 University of New Hampshire program where he played for legendary coach Bill Bowes.

Former Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi was also on hand for the first day of nomination paper distribution. Lattanzi has been a regular presence at City Council meetings and a highly visible attendee at city events for the past 18 months. Lattanzi will be running for the Ward 6 seat.

“I will be knocking on doors throughout the ward,” said Lattanzi. “I look forward to an exciting campaign.”