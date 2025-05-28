Fighting for Everett’s Future

Mayor Carlo DeMaria Pulls Nomination Papers for Re-Election

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria was joined by his wife, Stacy, and their three children Carlo, Caroline, and Alex, as he pulled nomination papers for his re-election campaign at Everett City Hall last week.

Director of Elections Mirlande Felissaint hands a packet of nomination papers for the 2025 election to Mayor Carlo DeMaria. Also pictured is First Lady Stacy DeMaria.

“It is the honor of my lifetime to serve as the Mayor of Everett, my hometown and the place where Stacy and I have chosen to raise our family. I also know that none of what I have been able to accomplish would have been possible if it were not for the love and support of my family,” said Mayor DeMaria.

The City of Everett is at a pivotal time in its history, with the potential to decide the future success and vibrancy of the community. This fight for Everett’s future motivated the Mayor to run for another term.

“We have the opportunity to realize many of the projects and initiatives we have been working towards over the next few years,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We need to make sure the former Exxon site is redeveloped to its best and highest uses. We need to make sure that we hold MassDOT and the MBTA accountable to fulfill the promises of the pedestrian bridge from Assembly Row, and that it includes a headhouse. We need to push to get the Silver Line extension project finished sooner. We are close to finalizing with the MBTA the location of Everett’s first-ever commuter rail stop. We will complete negotiations with Wynn for the second phase of the Encore expansion. We also need to ensure that the former Mystic Generating Station is redeveloped, cleaned up, and our residents have access to the waterfront for the first time ever, and a professional soccer stadium will do that.”

The future of Everett requires bold leadership. “Our community continues to grow and diversify because families want to live here and raise their families. I will keep fighting to bring an expanded and more robust Career Technical Education (CTE) program to Everett to give students access to the skills they need to give them an edge in a competitive workforce as soon as they graduate from high school. Our families deserve a vibrant Everett Square where they can enjoy community events. Our families deserve a leader who will bring new industries with labor jobs during construction and long-term jobs with higher wages. I will bring those jobs to Everett. Our families deserve a leader who is bringing forward solutions to alleviate overcrowding in our schools and not have those solutions delayed for over a year,” said Mayor DeMaria. “This fight is not about me. It’s about fighting for all the families who want someone to support them by working for the things that will make their daily lives better,” said the mayor. “Every family in Everett deserves the best future possible. That’s why I am in this fight.”