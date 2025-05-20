News in Brief

City Offices Closed Monday, May 26 as Everett Observes Memorial Day

City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, May 26, as Everett observes the Memorial Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, May 27, and City Hall will have extended hours for residents (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States to recognize and honor those who served in the United States military and lost their lives while serving.

Monday’s observance will delay trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling bins along with yard waste neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

For more information, please call the Constituent Services Department by dialing 3-1-1 or 617-394-2270.

Nomination Papers for Local Office NOW Available

The City of Everett Elections Commission is pleased to announce that nomination papers for the Office of Mayor, City Council, and School Committee are now available to eligible candidates.

To begin the process, visit the Office of the City Clerk/Elections Commission at Everett City Hall (484 Broadway), First Floor, Room 10, during regular business hours to take out nomination papers. The deadline to take out nomination papers is Wednesday, July 16.

Please contact the Office of the Elections Commission at 617-394-2297 or email [email protected] with any questions.