Everett Police Honor All Who Served the Department at Memorial Ceremony

As part of National Police Week, the Everett Police Department (EPD) hosted a memorial service on Tuesday, May 13, in front of Everett Police station to honor all those who have served the City of Everett as members of the EPD.

Chief Paul Strong was pleased to be joined by Bishop Robert Brown, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Senator Sal DiDomenico, and State Rep. Joe McGonagle, alongside the Everett High School (EHS) Choir, other elected officials, members of the EPD, and residents to pay tribute to Everett police officers who are no longer with us. Following their remarks, wreaths were placed at the memorial located outside of the Everett police station and the names of the officers who were killed in the line of duty and the officers who served and passed away in the past year were read in recognition of their service.

“Police officers put their lives on the line every day they come to work to protect and serve everyone in our community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Unfortunately, some are not able to make it back home to their loved ones at the end of the day. Currently, only three Everett officers have ever been killed in the line of duty, and I pray that never changes. Their service and sacrifice will always be remembered.”

National Police Week is nationally recognized to honor and remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty. Each year, the Department hosts this memorial ceremony to recognize and reflect upon all the officers who have served the City of Everett and are no longer with us.