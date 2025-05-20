Everett Community Gathers to Place U.S. Flags at Veteran Graves at Glenwood and Woodlawn Cemeteries

Special to the Independent

A large number of volunteers worked together and by themselves (below) to place United States flags at

the graves of veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery (above), and . Glenwood Cemetery.

Photos Courtesy The City of Everett

On Monday, May 12, the City of Everett held the traditional placing of United States flags at the graves of veterans at Glenwood Cemetery. Additionally, on Tuesday, May 13, community members gathered at Woodlawn Cemetery to place United States flags at the graves of veterans. Thanks to the overwhelming number of participants, the planned additional day at Woodlawn Cemetery was not needed.

In preparation for Memorial Day, residents gathered to honor the United States veterans who are no longer with us by taking as many flags as they could and dispersing throughout the cemeteries. Those who participated walked throughout the cemeteries to ensure every veteran-marked grave received a U.S. flag in recognition of their service.

“Everett truly is a great community that cares it about its veterans, and all of the volunteers have proven that every year we host this effort,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to help honor those veterans who are no longer with us. May they rest in eternal peace.”