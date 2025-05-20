Darren Costa Announces Intent to Seek Citywide Office in Everett

Special to the Independent

Former Ward 3 City Councilor Darren Costa announced that he is exploring a return to public service and intends to run for citywide office in Everett. He is currently considering a candidacy for either Councilor-at-Large or School Committee-at-Large, citing serious concerns about citywide governance and fiscal responsibility.

Darren Costa.

“Everett is at a crossroads,” said Costa. “We need leadership that is transparent, responsive, and committed to restoring public trust. With my experience and deep dedication to our community, I believe I can help lead Everett toward a stronger, more accountable future.”

Costa, who previously represented Ward 3 on the City Council, emphasized that his concerns now span the entire city. “While my roots are in Ward 3, the issues we’re facing—from our schools to our city administration—affect all residents. Running at-large will allow me to more effectively represent and advocate for the entire community.”

Key Issues:

City Administration Oversight: Costa voiced strong concern over recent revelations in a state Inspector General’s report on the mayor’s office. “This should be a wake-up call for Everett,” he said. “Now more than ever, we need stronger oversight, fiscal transparency, and leadership that puts ethics first.”

School Budget Accountability: On the education front, Costa is closely following the Everett School Committee’s FY26 budget process. “With the looming expiration of federal grants, we must ensure every dollar is spent wisely,” Costa said. “Our students, educators, and families deserve thoughtful, transparent budgeting that protects programs and strengthens our schools.”

Costa plans to make a formal campaign announcement in the coming weeks after continuing conversations with residents and stakeholders. “I’m listening closely to the people of Everett to determine where I can make the most meaningful impact,” he said. “Whether on the City Council or School Committee, my commitment remains the same—service with integrity and action for the people of Everett.”

For more information or to get involved, visit www.darren4everett.com or contact Darren directly at [email protected].