Everett Democrats to hold Caucus May 10

The Everett Democratic City Committee is pleased to announce that they will hold its Annual Caucus on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10:00 am at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St in Everett. Registration will open at 9:30 am and close promptly at 10:15 am. Once registration is closed and the caucus begins, no additional registration will be permitted.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the 2025 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. The convention will be held on September 13, 2025 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Delegates will gather to refine the Party’s vision, hear from inspiring leaders—including members of our Democratic congressional delegation, state legislative champions, Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll—and set the course for future Democratic victories.

Participation in the caucus is open to all Everett registered Democrats. However, you must be present at the caucus to run for an elected delegate or alternate slot. The caucus itself is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.

For more information, please contact Mark Puleo at [email protected].