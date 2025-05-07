News in Brief

DeMaria Seeks Volunteers to Help Place U.S. Flags on Graves of Veterans

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett has planned three days to place U.S. flags on the graves of veterans at Glenwood and Woodlawn cemeteries in preparation for Memorial Day.

The Mayor is asking residents to participate in the special task of honoring those who served in the United States military and are now laid to rest by helping place U.S. flags on veteran-marked graves. Volunteers will meet at the cemeteries to receive flags and disperse to find and place the flags beside veteran-marked graves.

“If you haven’t had the opportunity to join us for this effort before, it is a truly humbling experience to be reminded of the sacrifices that the men and women from our very own community were willing to make to defend our country and our freedom,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Placing flags is a small but important way for us to thank and remember the individuals who are no longer with us for their service.”

Volunteers are asked to meet at the following locations and times:

• Glenwood Cemetery (Washington Avenue, Everett, MA 02149): Monday, May 12: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Woodlawn Cemetery (302 Elm Street, Everett, MA 02149): Tuesday, May 13: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesday, May 14: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are able to participate, please contact Veterans Agent Gerri Miranda at [email protected]. For more information, please contact the Department of Veterans’ Affairs at 617-394-2320.