Local Students in the news

Boston Medical Student Provides Care in the Dominican Republic

In March, a group of students from New York Institute of Technology’s College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM), including Alexis Bloedel from East Boston, traveled to the Dominican Republic with the medical school’s Center for Global Health. Under the supervision of the school’s practicing clinicians and local healthcare providers, the medical students helped care for underserved patients, gaining invaluable clinical experience and honing their physical exam skills. Among other activities, the future physicians visited a maternity hospital and an orphanage catering to children with special needs.

NYITCOM’s Center for Global Health is dedicated to developing healthcare professionals who are empathetic leaders and change agents, ready to tackle the global burden of disease and health disparities at home and abroad.

Flagler College Student Ella Hickey-Schultz Excels in Mock Trial Competitions

Flagler College’s Mock Trial team, a member of the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA), has had an outstanding 2024-2025 season, marked by significant achievements and accolades. Under the expert guidance of their faculty advisor, Jonathan Growick, the team demonstrated exceptional skills in critical thinking, teamwork, and trial tactics across multiple competitions.

Ella Hickey-Schultz of Everett was one of the talented members of Flagler College’s Mock Trial team to receive recognition in the 2024-2025 competitions. Hickey-Schultz is majoring in Criminology and served as a Witness for the Defense during the competitions.

The season kicked off with the FIU Golden Panthers Invitational in October 2024, where the team competed against numerous mock trial teams from around the country.

With the new year and new spring semester, the team participated in the USF Bull Bowl (January 2025).

The highlight of the season was the AMTA Regional Competition held at Florida State University in Tallahassee in February 2025. The defense team excelled, winning 3 out of 4 ballots, with attorneys Milena de Avila, Alanah Nash, and Jada Antley receiving high rankings throughout the competition weekend. The success of Flagler College’s Mock Trial team highlights the dedication and collaborative spirit of its members. Through their participation in mock trial competitions, the team remains committed to fostering excellence in law, litigation, and public speaking. The achievements of the Mock Trial team in the 2024-2025 season are also a proud moment for Flagler College, reflecting the quality of education and mentorship provided by the faculty.