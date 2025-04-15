Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Check out seeds from the library! The Seed Library is back at the Everett Public Libraries, just in time for spring. Bring your library card and you can borrow up to 4 seed packets from either the Shute or Parlin libraries. Only available while supplies last! Seeds have been generously provided by the Blackstone Valley Veggie Gardens and the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Poetry Open Mic Parlin Meeting Room, Tuesday, April 22nd at 7pm. Enjoy poetry read and written by members of the Everett community! This event is recommended for ages 16 and up. Interested in sharing a poem you wrote or reading a poem you love? Sign up online or talk to a librarian! Registration is only required to present, not to attend!

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, April 24th at 12pm. In Lisa Black’s Red Flags, crime scene analyst Dr. Ellie Carr is shocked to discover that a missing child’s mother is her own cousin. Ellie and Rachael race to find the baby alive and bring the kidnappers to justice.

The Great Everett Jewelry Exchange! Parlin Meeting Room, Saturday, April 26th. Pre-show for ticket holders, 11 am to 12 pm. Open to Everyone, 12 pm to 2 pm. You’ve Spring cleaned and donated costume jewelry you don’t want to Everett Public Libraries. Stop in to see what others have given. Perfect as a gift for others or yourself!

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Ask questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone!

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Join us every day during April Vacation for noontime matinees: Parlin Meeting Room. Daily, April 22nd through April 25th at 12 noon. Popcorn courtesy of the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Schedule: Tuesday – Moana 2, Wednesday – Wonder, Thursday – Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Friday – Wicked.

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, April 21st from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required..

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 23rd at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 23rd at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, April 24th & 25th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time!

Crafternoon: Parlin Children’s Room. Thursday, April 24th at 3pm. Join us for and easy peel and stick spring themed craft! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome. No registration required – while supplies last.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, April 26th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Embroidery Club, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, April 24th at 7 PM. Join us at our Embroidery Club! Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or just starting out, this program invites you to bring your own embroidery projects and enjoy a relaxed, supportive environment.

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays from 5-6pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Tuesday at 12PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Tune In: Music Class at the Library! Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday through Thursday, April 22nd-24th from 2-3:30PM. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a fun and interactive music class where you’ll learn to read music and sing! Recommended for ages 10-14. Registration is required to attend this series; sign up online or call 617-394-2308.

April Showers Storytime & Craft Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday April 23 at 11 AM. Celebrate the rainy season! Decorate an umbrella ornament to take home or display in the library. Peel-and-stick craft for children 3 and up. While supplies last.

Build a Birdhouse Story & Craft Shute Meeting Room. Thursday April 24 at 11AM. Join us for a family project: crafting and decorating your own birdhouse! *Registration required. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for a mess. 1 birdhouse per household/group.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday April 24th from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. *Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult.

Shute Cinemas: Friday Matinee: Shute Meeting Room. Friday April 25th at 12PM. Join us for a cozy screening of The Secret Garden. Popcorn generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.