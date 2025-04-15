Hop into Spring with a Peter Rabbit Story Time and Egg Hunt

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Public Libraries (EPL) will host a special event for young readers and their families – the Peter Rabbit Story Time and Egg Hunt. This celebration will take place on Saturday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at the Parlin Memorial Library (410 Broadway).

This event provides a delightful opportunity for children ages 2-8 to immerse themselves in the whimsical world of Beatrix Potter’s beloved character. During this event, families will gather at the Parlin Memorial Children’s Room to enjoy a lively reading of the classic Peter Rabbit tale, followed by an exciting egg hunt.

“We are excited to invite families to this special event that celebrates the joy of reading and the magic of springtime,” said Children’s Librarian Kristin McAuliffe. “The Peter Rabbit Story Time and Egg Hunt is a wonderful way for young children to discover classic children’s literature while engaging in a fun and interactive activity.”

In addition to the story time and egg hunt, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the library’s extensive collection of children’s books and other resources. Library staff will be available to assist families in finding their next favorite read and to share recommendations.

The Peter Rabbit Story Time and Egg Hunt is a free event, but space is limited and registration is required. For more information, please visit www.everettpubliclibraries.org.

Afterward, families are encouraged to stay for the afternoon and enjoy getting hands-on with gardening at the Children’s Planting Workshop hosted by the Blackstone Valley Veggie Gardens. This event starts at 12 p.m., and children will get to plant seeds and take home their very own seedlings. Registration is encouraged for this event, but all families are invited to come and celebrate the springtime.