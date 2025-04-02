McGonagle Co-hosts Mystic Valley Elder Services 2025 Legislative Breakfast

Earlier this week, Rep. Joe McGonagle co-hosted the 2025 Mystic Valley Elder Services Legislative Breakfast at their Malden office. The annual event brought together legislators and community leaders from the Mystic Valley area to discuss how MVES serves these communities and their legislative priorities for the new session.

“Mystic Valley Elder Services helps the most vulnerable in our communities,” said McGonagle. “Our aging and disabled populations are pieces of what make our cities and towns so strong and it is essential we do all we can to support them. I’m so grateful to MVES for the work they do everyday to uplift and empower. Thank you to MVES and CEO Lisa Gurgone for putting on this event and allowing me to co-host. Everett is a better place because of organizations like this one.”