DiDomenico Joins Firefighters from Across the Commonwealth

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently joined the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts (PFFM) annual legislator’s night in Boston. “I am proud to support all the great firefighters in my district and throughout the state who keep our communities safe,” said DiDomenico. “I also want to thank Craig Hardy, for being a good friend and strong advocate for firefighters across the Commonwealth.”

DiDomenico is a longtime supporter of firefighters and has championed legislation, S.1821, that would ensure that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) be treated like any other disability and help end the stigma associated with mental health assistance for first responders. By defining PTSD as a disability and creating a presumption that PTSD was suffered in the line of duty, first responders can receive the timely and adequate medical care they need to prevent chronic, disabling, and potentially life-threatening disorders from developing.

McGONAGLE CO-HOSTS MYSTIC VALLEY ELDER SERVICES 2025 LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST

Earlier this week, Rep. Joe McGonagle co-hosted the 2025 Mystic Valley Elder Services Legislative Breakfast at their Malden office. The annual event brought together legislators and community leaders from the Mystic Valley area to discuss how MVES serves these communities and their legislative priorities for the new session.

“Mystic Valley Elder Services helps the most vulnerable in our communities,” said McGonagle. “Our aging and disabled populations are pieces of what make our cities and towns so strong and it is essential we do all we can to support them. I’m so grateful to MVES for the work they do everyday to uplift and empower. Thank you to MVES and CEO Lisa Gurgone for putting on this event and allowing me to co-host. Everett is a better place because of organizations like this one.”