Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Check out seeds from the library! The Seed Library is back at the Everett Public Libraries, just in time for spring. Bring your library card and you can borrow up to 4 seed packets from either the Shute or Parlin Libraries. Only available while supplies last! Seeds have been generously provided by the Blackstone Valley Veggie Gardens and the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Parlin Adult and Teens

As you Spring clean this season, make a pile of all your unwanted jewelry. Bring it to the Parlin or Shute Libraries for tickets to our jewelry exchange, where you will be able to trade them in for new pieces! This will be a great opportunity to purchase Mother’s Day or graduation gifts, or just to celebrate you! More details to come.

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, March 31st at 6pm. 18+. In Karen Cleveland’s The New Neighbor, Madeline Sterling has moved into CIA agent Beth Bradford’s old house. She has what Beth once had: an adoring husband, three beautiful young children, and the close-knit group of neighbors on the block. And Beth thinks the new neighbor has something else too: ties to Iranian intelligence. Is Beth just jealous? Paranoid? Or is something more at play? (Amazon) Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, April 1st at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

The Everett Public Libraries’ Annual Poetry Contest is back! Open to all Everett Public Library cardholders who attend school, grades K-8, in Everett. Submit an original poem by the April 14th deadline and you could win a cash prize, courtesy of the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries! The Winners’ Recital and Awards Ceremony on April 29th will be a celebration for the books!

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, April 7th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 2nd at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday April 2nd at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe, Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, April 3rd & 4th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teen

Embroidery Club, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, April 3rd at 7 PM. Join us at our Embroidery Club! Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or just starting out, this program invites you to bring your own embroidery projects and enjoy a relaxed, supportive environment. Extra basic supplies, including hoops, needles, and a selection of threads, will be provided to help you with your current work. For ages 18 and up. Registration is not required. All skill levels are welcome. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. We look forward to stitching with you!

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays from 5-6pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Tuesday at 12PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday April 3rd from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create? *Registration is not required. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult.