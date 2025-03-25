Senator DiDomenico Joins Students in Everett for Read Across America

Special to the Independent

Courtesy Photos

Senator Sal DiDomenico reading to a classroom at the Whittier School.

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently visited classrooms of young students across Everett to read Hop on Pop in honor of Read Across America, an occasion in March to celebrate reading and the countless benefits of literacy. Senator DiDomenico went to classrooms at the Lafayette School, the Whittier School, and the Keverian School.

Senator Sal DiDomenico with a class of students at the Lafayette School.

“It is always such a joy to spend time with the incredible educators and bright children throughout my district. I want to thank the Everett school teachers and staff for inviting me into their classrooms and for the work they do to ensure all our children learn the invaluable skills of reading and writing,” said DiDomenico.