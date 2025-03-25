Celebrate National Library Week at the Everett Public Libraries

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Public Libraries (EPL) will be celebrating National Library Week and all are invited to join in the celebration.

Patrons are invited to explore everything that the libraries have to offer. From free Wi-Fi and affordable printing to programming for children and adults to books, movies, and video games, the libraries work to ensure that everyone has access to resources that educate, inspire, and connect. Whether preparing for a career change, launching a business, raising a family, or embracing retirement and relaxation, the EPL is available to support patrons in their journey.

In addition to the regular calendar of events, join the EPL for its National Library Week programming during the week of April 6-12, including:

• Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect – Shute Memorial Library (781 Broadway), Monday, April 7, at 10 a.m. – Participate in the first senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy games, books, puzzles, and more while you get to know your peers. Recommended for ages 55 and up. Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

• Introduction to Blackout Poetry – Shute Memorial Library (781 Broadway), Monday, April 7, at 3 p.m. – Put your imagination to the test with Blackout Poetry! What can you create from someone else’s words? Come explore this tricky poetic form that joins art and words in surprising ways. Recommended for Ages 10 and up. Registration is not required.

• Game Night: Pictionary – Shute Memorial Library (781 Broadway), Tuesday, April 8, at 7 p.m. – What draws you to the library? Maybe it’s a family game night! Join us for a fun game of Pictionary, where teams compete to guess the clues that their teammates draw on the whiteboard. Registration is required.

• Earring Making – Parlin Memorial Library (410 Broadway), Thursday, April 10, at 7 p.m. – In preparation for the Great Everett Jewelry exchange, enjoy a time of crafting and conversation! Register online to make your own pair of unique earrings that you can take home at the end of the night. Recommended for ages 14 and up. This program is generously supported by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

• Magic Scratch Bookmarks – Stop by the Shute Library Children’s Department (781 Broadway) during National Library Week and etch your own design on a Magic Scratch Bookmark. Available while supplies last. Courtesy of the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

National Library Week is the time to discover, or rediscover, the library. Whether you’re visiting for books, resources, or a place to connect, the Parlin and Shute Libraries are available. For more information about National Library Week events at the Everett Public Libraries, visit www.everettpubliclibraries.org and follow the official social media pages at Everett Public Libraries on Facebook or @everettlibraries on Instagram.