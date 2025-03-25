News in Brief

City of Everett Reminds Residents that Street Sweeping Season Begins April 1

The City of Everett would like to remind residents that the 2025 street sweeping season will begin on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. With the change in seasons comes the annual street sweeping and clean-up effort by the City.

Please be sure to check the signs on your street for parking restrictions in your neighborhood. Signs will note the hours and locations for parking restrictions on your street. Following these regulations will help avoid the unnecessary cost and inconvenience of a violation and will help the City ensure that streets and storm water run-off remain clean. Street sweeping is essential to eliminate issues and costs related to trash and debris getting into the underground sewage system.

The City Services Department is going across the community to make sure parking signs are visible. If there are any missing or damaged signs in your area, please notify the City by calling 311 or 617-394-2270 and report the street name and area so that signs can be repaired or replaced.

Please be aware that vehicles that do not comply with this ordinance may be subject to ticketing and towing. Please call 311 or 617-394-2270 with any questions. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and will help ensure a successful street sweeping season.

City of Everett to Host Fourth Annual G.I.R.L.S. Day

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett, in partnership with Alliance Security, Everett Fire Department, Everett Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, State Police Association for Massachusetts, and Tufts University Department of Public Safety, will host the fourth annual G.I.R.L.S. Day on Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Everett High School (100 Em Street).

G.I.R.L.S. stands for grit, intelligence, resilience, leadership and strength. Through this event, youth girls from ages five through 14 will be empowered to explore careers in public safety, which have been traditionally male-dominated. Young women will participate in activities like obstacle courses, mock crime scene investigations, visits to the fire house, physical exercises with state police, finger printing, and so much more.

Residents are encouraged to register an interested participant by visiting cityofeverett.com/events/girls-day-2025 and clicking “Register Here.”