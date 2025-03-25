Brazilian Nationals with Local Ties Charged in Firearms Investigation

Special to the Independent

Last week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the results of a year-long federal investigation into illegal firearm sales across Massachusetts.

According to the charging documents, the investigation identified Brazilian nationals in several communities in Massachusetts who have allegedly been involved in the sale of various types of firearms. It is further alleged that some of the firearms were tied to gang-related activities involving a large transnational criminal organization, Primeiro Comando da Capital, as well as smaller, local street gangs, specifically the “Tropa de Sete” and “Trem Bala” street gangs.

Of the 18 Brazilian nationals charged separately,, several had local addresses, including:

1. Lucas Henrique Moreira De Paiva, 22, resided in Malden, Weymouth and Chelsea, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

2. Victor Eduardo Santos De Souza, 21, resided in Framingham and Revere, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

3. Riquelme Henrique De Aguilar Ferreira, 21, resided in Framingham and Revere, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

4. Gideoni De Oliveira Moutinho, 32, resided in Malden, Weymouth and Chelsea, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license; and

5. Joao Victor Da Silva Soares, 21, of Everett, charged with conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

Primeiro Comando da Capital, originally founded in the prison systems in São Paulo, Brazil, is one of the largest criminal organizations in Brazil and Latin America. It is alleged that Primeiro Comando da Capital members and their associates are known to commit violent offenses in furtherance of the organization, to include murders, armed robberies, kidnappings and the coordination of a transnational drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

To date, approximately 110 firearms, trafficking quantities of fentanyl and ammunition have been seized over the course of the investigation which began in 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. The firearms allegedly recovered include, but are not limited to, handguns, rifles, short-barreled rifles and shotguns that were primarily trafficked from areas in Florida and South Carolina into Massachusetts.

Eighteen Brazilian nationals have been charged separately with federal firearms offenses over the course of the investigation. The majority of the defendants have no legal status in the United States and are in the United States illegally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“As alleged, these defendants – most of whom have no legal status in the United States – played a role in bringing deadly weapons into Massachusetts, some as traffickers and others as unlawful possessors. This kind of lawlessness fuels violent crime and empowers transnational criminal organizations that profit from chaos and fear. It puts American lives at risk,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “This case is a testament to the strength of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships in keeping our communities safe and upholding the rule of law.”

The combination of illegal firearms and individuals unlawfully in our country presents a grave threat to public safety. said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division.

“Not only are many of these individuals in the country illegally, these defendants also allegedly trafficked dangerous firearms in connection with transnational gangs, posing a serious threat to our communities in Massachusetts,” said Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England.. “This investigation is the result of collaboration with our partners, each leveraging our unique expertise and authorities to work towards our shared public safety goals.”

Patricia H. Hyde, Acting Field Office Director, Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, said many of the 18 Brazilian aliens illegally settled in our Massachusetts communities apparently with the intention of causing harm to its residents.

“Not only were they allegedly members or associates of dangerous transnational criminal organizations, but they were also allegedly involved in trafficking significant amounts of illegal firearms, ammunition, and fentanyl,” Hyde said. “ICE Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

The charges of engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license and conspiracy provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The defendants are subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.