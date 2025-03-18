Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Warns Community of Ongoing Scam Attempts

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) continues to urge residents to be aware of ongoing scam attempts targeting residents using sophisticated tactics via text, call, email, and online platforms.

Among the fraudulent schemes the MSO is warning of are jury duty and arrest scams. In these scams, perpetrators claim individuals have missed jury duty or threaten arrest over the phone for failing to pay fines or fees. The scammers advise individuals to make payments using unconventional methods – like cryptocurrency or gift cards – or surrender themselves to law enforcement agencies at specific locations. In these cases, the perpetrators will often use the name of current or retired law enforcement professionals.

The MSO Administrative Office and Inner Perimeter Security (IPS) Unit field calls weekly from residents targeted by scammers claiming to be members of the MSO and other law enforcement agencies. Please remember that no legitimate law enforcement agencies will contact you this way.

In addition to jury duty and arrest scams, the MSO warns residents to be cautious of:

• IRS impersonators:

The IRS advises people to beware of impersonators demanding immediate payment or threatening arrest. Check for odd or misspelled website links that can direct you to harmful sites.

• Road toll scams:

Scammers have been attempting to steal money and sensitive information by sending texts claiming drivers have unpaid tolls. The texts prompt individuals to pay their bill to avoid excessive fees.

• Bank scams:

You may receive a call, text, or email claiming to be from your bank asking if you made suspicious charges on your card. Scammers try to trick you into providing sensitive information, like account numbers or security codes, to “verify” that the charge was fraudulent. This can allow scammers to then access your funds.

The MSO encourages residents to learn the tell-tale signs of a scam, including, but not limited to:

• Unsolicited calls, texts, or emails from people, especially if they request private information, like your social security number or bank account information.

• Requests to send payment using unusual methods like gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

• High-pressure scenarios where you are encouraged to send payment as soon as possible.

• Spelling errors in emails and text messages.

If you are suspicious, the MSO encourages you to hang up the phone or halt correspondence with the individual and contact local authorities.

Residents who receive scam calls in which individuals falsely identify themselves as MSO deputies or officers may contact the MSO at (978) 667-1711 and ask to speak with the Inner Perimeter Security Unit.

As part of the MSO’s Law Enforcement and Residents Networking (LEARN) initiative, the MSO is proud to provide presentations to the community that cover the common and emerging scams targeting residents; tips to avoid falling victim to scammers; and red flags to look out for.

Organizations interested hosting a presentation can contact the MSO’s Director of Community Affairs Ken Doucette at [email protected] for more information.