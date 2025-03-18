2025 YPSA Registration to Open on March 19

Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian is pleased to announce registration for the 2025 Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

YPSA is an educational and affordable summer program that is open to all children – ages 8-12 – living in Middlesex County (link to promotional video). Older children also have the opportunity to participate as a Counselor-in-Training.

Held at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) Training Academy in Chelmsford, YPSA is comprised of five, one-week camps.

Registration is $100 per child (per week) and includes transportation to and from designated bus stops; daily breakfast, lunch and snacks; and a graduation ceremony held each Friday. Cadets from Billerica and Chelmsford will be dropped off and picked up at the MSO Training Academy.

Participants are not required to reside in communities with a designated bus stop, but they will be picked up and dropped off at these locations.

2025 Bus stop locations will be in the following communities (those marked with a “/” will have a joint bus stop):

July 7 – 11: Chelmsford, Lowell, Tewksbury & Wilmington

July 14 – 18: Burlington, Lexington, Newton/Waltham & Tyngsborough

July 21 – 25: Acton/Boxborough/Maynard, Hudson, Malden, Stoneham/Wakefield

July 28 – August 1: Bedford, Belmont/Watertown, Billerica & Marlborough

August 4 – 8: Arlington, Framingham/Natick, Medford & Woburn

To register, please visit www.middlesexsheriff.org. Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19.