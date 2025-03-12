Marcus will Run for Ward 2 Seat on School Committee

By Cary Shuman

Jason Marcus is looking to return to a seat on the Everett School Committee and will be a candidate in the 2025 municipal election this fall.

Marcus, 76, who served admirably for a combined 30 years in city government, will be running for the Ward 2 seat on the committee. Marcus won election to a two-year term in 2023, but lost to current Ward 2 School Commiteewoman Joanna Garren in the 2023 race.

“I’ve been watching the School Committee meetings, and I like the direction the school district is heading under Supt. of School Bill Hart, and I would like to contribute to the progress and the good things that are happening in the Everett schools,” said Marcus, who voted for Hart’s appointment to the position. “Billy Hart is doing a great job.”

Marcus said during his term on the School Committee, he made it a point to visit each school and speak with administration and parents about school matters. He is an avid supporter of Everett High sports teams.

Marcus said he favors the current plan to convert the old Everett High School building into an academy for all seventh and eighth graders in the city.

“The schools are overcrowded, and I believe the academy would resolve that situation and create more space in all our school buildings,” said Marcus.

Marcus, who works for the Department of Conservation and Recreation, said he will be pulling his nomination papers on the first day they are available at City Hall.