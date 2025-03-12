Making Meaningful Changes

Garcia appointed as Vice Chair of Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities

Special to the Independent

Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) has been appointed as Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities by House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a key legislative body dedicated to advancing policies that support the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable residents. In just two years in the Legislature, Representative Garcia has quickly emerged as a leader, earning a prominent role in shaping policy that directly impacts children, families, and individuals with disabilities across Massachusetts.

In addition to her leadership role, Representative Garcia has also been appointed to the House and Joint Committee on Ways and Means, the Joint Committee on Education, and the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing. These assignments position her to play a critical role in shaping the state’s budget and advancing policies that impact education, health care access, and economic opportunity.

“I am honored to take on these new responsibilities and continue advocating for policies that uplift working families, expand educational opportunities, and ensure access to quality health care,” said Representative Garcia. “I want to thank Speaker Ron Mariano for entrusting me with these committee roles and I look forward to working with my colleagues to drive meaningful change for the people of Chelsea, Everett, and the Commonwealth.”